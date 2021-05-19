NOW Token (NOW) Market Cap Hits $2.04 Million

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, NOW Token has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NOW Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NOW Token has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $1,496.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00341538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00183933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.01044656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032883 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,114,980 coins. The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

