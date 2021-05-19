Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.970-1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.15 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.300 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE NUS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,926. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,199 shares of company stock worth $1,574,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

