Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.970-1.070 EPS.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,926. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $63.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $365,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,752.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,199 shares of company stock worth $1,574,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

