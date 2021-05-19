Nuggets (NUG) Market Cap Hits $2.40 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $5,097.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00072810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.53 or 0.00328207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00183021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004447 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.71 or 0.01043190 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033169 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.