NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001735 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $67.05 million and $67.75 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00073226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00325069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00182744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.01148282 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036275 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

