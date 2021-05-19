Nutanix (NTNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTNX opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other Nutanix news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

