NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Ithaka Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ithaka Group LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded down $11.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.29. 125,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067,510. The company has a market cap of $341.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $585.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

