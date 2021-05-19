NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $560.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $585.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $348.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.