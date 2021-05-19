NVIDIA (NVDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVDA opened at $560.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

