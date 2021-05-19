NXM (NXM) 1-Day Volume Tops $511,826.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 28% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. NXM has a market cap of $607.66 million and approximately $511,826.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $94.73 or 0.00250793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.01138940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00100023 BTC.

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,917,039 coins and its circulating supply is 6,414,742 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

