NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.68% of NXP Semiconductors worth $933,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 78,175 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.09. 62,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

