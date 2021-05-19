Observer (OBSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.54 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $36.23 million and $2.54 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Observer has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00074744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.01149732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.61 or 0.09729173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00055150 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.