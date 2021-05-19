Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 7.4%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price fell 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.61. 523,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,174,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $253,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,514.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,607 shares of company stock worth $8,644,379 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

