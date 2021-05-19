ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001324 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $1,738.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,947.55 or 0.99645011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00036304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00115917 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000996 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000709 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004217 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.