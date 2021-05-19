Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Shares Down 0.8%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) shares fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.73. 45,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 128,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It intends to offer medical devices. The company has development projects in three technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat rare brain disorders.

