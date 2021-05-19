Odyssey Trading Down 56.8% Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 56.8% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $2.05 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.01061091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00053999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00094305 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

