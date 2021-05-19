Oikos Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $14,068.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00092391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00350021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00220620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.01233221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039790 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.