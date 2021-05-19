Oikos (OKS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $12,397.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00325428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00181865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $349.62 or 0.00917533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 168,445,932 coins and its circulating supply is 148,765,094 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

