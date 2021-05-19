Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Trading Down 1.8%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.

Get Oil Search alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties primarily in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. It operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.