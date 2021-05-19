OIN Finance (OIN) Trading Down 43.9% This Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001168 BTC on major exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $482,855.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.63 or 0.01061208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00095700 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,321,998 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.