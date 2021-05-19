OKCash Market Capitalization Achieves $3.25 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $12,466.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,321.87 or 0.99555347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00126604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001113 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000747 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004534 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,021,193 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.