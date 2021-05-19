Okta (OKTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -117.80 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1 year low of $166.65 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

