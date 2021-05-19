Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Kinney Horn Sells 57,763 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $1,394,976.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OLMA stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 126,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,630. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.67. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,921,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

