Olyseum (OLY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61,043.00

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Olyseum has traded up 49.6% against the dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Olyseum has a market cap of $30.24 million and $61,043.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00071829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00339325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00182957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.01018994 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033073 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,154,471,448 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

