Omni 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $409,747.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Omni has a market cap of $3.27 million and $409,747.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.81 or 0.00015492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.00511946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,211 coins and its circulating supply is 562,895 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.