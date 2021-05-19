ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $50.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.10% from the company’s previous close.

ONTF has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

ON24 stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38. ON24 has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. ON24’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 981 shares of company stock valued at $50,462.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $44,745,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $44,046,000.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

