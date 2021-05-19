ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $57.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

ON24 stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 981 shares of company stock valued at $50,462 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

