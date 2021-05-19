OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,148.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 52,599 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

