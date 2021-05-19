Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.88. 8,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 381,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -307.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

