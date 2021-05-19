Ontology One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Billion (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00003154 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00062004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00060410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002479 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00283382 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,113,544 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

