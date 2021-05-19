Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Tops $904.10 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $904.10 million and $644.22 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 54.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00063123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00063680 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002570 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00254586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00028959 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,113,544 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.