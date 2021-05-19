Ooma (OOMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $376.48 million, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.