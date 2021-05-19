Open Platform One Day Trading Volume Hits $514,430.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $514,430.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.22 or 0.01051473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00094580 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.