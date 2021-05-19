Oppenheimer Upgrades Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Outperform

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $235.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

LOW stock opened at $192.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $115.45 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

