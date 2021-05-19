OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.50 million.

Shares of OPTN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. 4,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

