Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

