OracleChain (OCT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,129.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 29.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. OracleChain has a market cap of $336,546.93 and approximately $4,129.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00065289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00304088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00173737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.00858710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00030063 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

