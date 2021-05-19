Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Hits $13.06 on Exchanges

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $933,046.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for about $13.06 or 0.00034836 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,271 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,274 coins. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

