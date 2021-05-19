OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.98 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSUR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 5,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,002. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

