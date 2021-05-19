Orbitcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $59.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $695,288.78 and approximately $59.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,608.30 or 1.00016784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037952 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.82 or 0.01291996 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.28 or 0.00516672 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00343126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00125225 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

