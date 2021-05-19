O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $531.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $548.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $534.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $397.69 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

