Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ORGO opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,867 shares of company stock worth $1,011,908. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

