OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $124.57 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. OriginTrail has a market cap of $124.57 million and $1.61 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00073329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.01325541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00105877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056901 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,446,444 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

