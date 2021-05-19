Ouroboros 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,420.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $153,479.26 and approximately $24,420.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00341538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00183933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.01044656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032883 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

