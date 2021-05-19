Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) PT Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

OUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,459. Outfront Media has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $24.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 598,634 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $3,437,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% in the first quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,182,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

