Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $32.04. 31,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,161,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.