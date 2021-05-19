Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.96

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.96 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.19). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23), with a volume of 141,132 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £118.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.96.

About Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

