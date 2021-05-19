Oxygen Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00006239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $139.87 million and $10.35 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,802,344 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.