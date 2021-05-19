PAC Global (PAC) Achieves Market Cap of $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00137806 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.40 or 0.03771493 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

