PAID Network (PAID) Trading Down 48.6% Over Last Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 39.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $62.26 million and $5.02 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00064234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00304744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00178194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00030195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

